FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Declares $0.17 Annual Dividend

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,995. FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

FUPBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

