FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Declares $0.17 Annual Dividend

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,995. FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

FUPBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

