FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,122. The firm has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.