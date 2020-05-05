FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,232,000 after acquiring an additional 81,017 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $101.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,324. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.84.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.86.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

