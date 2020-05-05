FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $683,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 45,796,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,001,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $198.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

