FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,982 shares of company stock worth $15,473,457 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $269.26. 3,746,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,414,881. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.97. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.28.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

