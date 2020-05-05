FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $283,000 Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 1,055.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 604.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

CBRE traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,940. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

