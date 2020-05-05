FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $462,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,818,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,964,000 after acquiring an additional 631,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,756,000 after acquiring an additional 551,364 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

NYSE HON traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.20. 4,120,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,565. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.