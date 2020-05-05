FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $632,000 Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

WMT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.70. 5,932,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,444,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

