FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.74. 8,239,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,184,833. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $174,265.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,635,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,660,938. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

