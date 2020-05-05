FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

Shares of CB traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,442,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.81. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

