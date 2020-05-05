FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.84 on Monday, reaching $191.84. The stock had a trading volume of 989,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,750. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.57.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PANW shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.31.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 8,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,050 shares of company stock worth $9,063,422 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

