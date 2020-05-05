FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth $15,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,141,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.38. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

