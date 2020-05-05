FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,000 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $380.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,503. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

