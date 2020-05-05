FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 2,550 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total value of $1,864,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,924 shares of company stock worth $60,558,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.47. 5,963,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.