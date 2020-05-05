FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 5,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,338. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.23. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 134.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

