FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 600 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,897,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,498,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,522. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

