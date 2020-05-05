FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 600 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.93.

ITW stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,386. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

