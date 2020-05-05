FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 6,000 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $955,672,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 744.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674,728 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in CVS Health by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,659 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in CVS Health by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,367,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,196,604. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

