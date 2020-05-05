FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total transaction of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,961 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,853 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $501.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,444. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.01.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.63.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.