General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,391 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,645. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

