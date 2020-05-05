GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. GenMark Diagnostics updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of GNMK stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,586,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $772.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 3.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNMK. Raymond James downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen increased their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,167.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael John Harkins sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $48,003.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,946.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,979 shares of company stock valued at $348,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

