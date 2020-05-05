Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIL. Scotiabank raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,621. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.