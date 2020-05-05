Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

GILD traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.25. 19,167,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,635,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,647 shares of company stock worth $5,860,653. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

