Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.28, but opened at $79.95. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Gilead Sciences shares last traded at $80.25, with a volume of 19,167,487 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.07.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

