Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 38,811 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.21. 3,567,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,182. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

