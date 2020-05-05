Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 522,120 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,370.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 522,120 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 36,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,176 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 123,253 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,436. The stock has a market cap of $269.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.59. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

