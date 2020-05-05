Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,216,000 after purchasing an additional 793,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,153,000 after acquiring an additional 879,917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,636,000 after acquiring an additional 722,472 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $73.31. 4,589,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,234. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

