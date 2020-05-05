Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.00. 1,730,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average of $115.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

