Girard Partners LTD. Buys 2,973 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,124,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,547,000 after buying an additional 88,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,481,000 after buying an additional 123,354 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.35. 881,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,292. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

