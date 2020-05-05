Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.35. 4,739,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,629. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

