Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 892,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,975,000 after acquiring an additional 842,216 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,703. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average is $160.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

