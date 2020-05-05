Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.26. 3,746,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,881. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $268.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.28.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,457. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

