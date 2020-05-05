Girard Partners LTD. Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1,790.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,241 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.27% of Constellation Brands worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.75. 908,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,624. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -904.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

