Girard Partners LTD. Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6,038.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359,010 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.22% of Verisk Analytics worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,403,000 after purchasing an additional 244,173 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,778.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.46. The company had a trading volume of 778,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,735. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.73 and its 200-day moving average is $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

