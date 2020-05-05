Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.12.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

