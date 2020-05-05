Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $2,065,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,098,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,027,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,334. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.