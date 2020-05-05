Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,901,000. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,856,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,287,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,512. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

