Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $123.70. 5,932,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,444,279. The company has a market cap of $349.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.