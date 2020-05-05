Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2,569.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,599 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.4% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.47% of BlackRock worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 2,300 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.01, for a total value of $1,239,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,884 shares of company stock worth $79,075,156 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $481.51. 634,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,506. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

