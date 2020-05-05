Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 2,075 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $304.49. 2,476,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,934. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

