Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 332,063 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 674.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,063 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.4% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Cfra reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

