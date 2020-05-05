Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 709.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,029 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 173,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.89. 12,889,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,823,684. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

