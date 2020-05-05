Girard Partners LTD. Sells 3,271 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,642. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.