Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million.

GLAD traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,768. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $204.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLAD shares. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In other news, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,763 shares of company stock worth $106,238. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

