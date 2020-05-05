Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,480 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.5% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.83. 5,033,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,172,297. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

