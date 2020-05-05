Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.0% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.16. 1,076,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,503. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.63. The stock has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.