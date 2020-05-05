Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.4% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 59,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

SYK traded down $5.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.62. 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,422. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

