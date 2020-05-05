Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Raises Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 3.1% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.87. 4,025,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,792. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.68. The stock has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

