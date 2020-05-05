Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Sells 1,450 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

WBA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,164,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

