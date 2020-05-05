Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Sells 400 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.14. 22,539,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,499,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

